from the newsroomi

from the newsroom https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/

06/13/2023 – 5:33 am

Share



Since it was launched, Pix has been famous and probably the preferred payment method for Brazilians. In addition, it also greatly modified the way of making online payments, whether for products, services, and bets. In this way, this modality helps to boost the numerous betting sites.

According to a Gmattos de Pagamento study, Pix is ​​the most accepted payment method by online betting sites in the Brazilian market, a sector that moved more than US＄ 2.7 billion in the first quarter of 2023 in the country, according to the Central bank. This is an amount more than eight times greater than that verified in the same period of 2022. The estimate is that this volume will reach US＄ 11 billion by the end of the year.

+ There is no plan to tax Pix, which is an example of financial inclusion, says BC director

The consultancy analyzed the forms of payment accepted by 10 of the main bookmakers operating in Brazil and concluded that Pix is ​​the method preferred by these companies, with 100% acceptance among the evaluated houses.

In second place is a method that is little known in Brazil, the “wallets”, with an operating bias for intermediating gaming and betting transactions, operating on the value load model, which serves both to make a deposit as a bet and eventually to the receipt of any prize won. By the way, these wallets, most of them non-local, also operate via Pix, in addition to transfers and cards in some cases.

The preference for Pix among betting sites is justified by the characteristics of its business model. “As a general rule, these houses need to confirm the immediate liquidity of the deposit made by the customer, since it is possible to bet on events that start moments after the payment is made”, explains Gastão Mattos, co-founder and general director of Gmattos Consultoria. “In this way, Pix becomes ideal in this context because it has a high conversion, high penetration in the target audience and it is a cash transfer, serving both for depositing values ​​to bet and for receiving any prizes won”, it says.

In relation to the other modalities accepted in the segment, all present some type of difficulty. In the cases of wallets or credit cards, for example, the low conversion and high risk of fraud harm both those who buy and those who sell. The problem of low effectiveness in transactions occurs due to the exchange for another currency or, considering wallets operating in Brazil, the operating rules of banks and flags.

In turn, boletos lose momentum with the delay of more than 48 hours for payment confirmation, and bank transfers have low conversion due to the need for authentication in the buyer’s bank environment.

Means of payment in e-commerce

In its traditional analysis of payment methods accepted by the main online stores in the country, the study found that BNPL (“Buy Now, Pay Later”) was the highlight of May this year, reaching its highest level of acceptance in history. , 30.5%.

This increase involves the search, by retailers, for alternatives to increase conversion in an unfavorable scenario for granting credit. Many of the stores (52.6%) even offer their own installment plan, more adopted in the period than the BNPL offer via fintechs (42.1% of the time) and installment payments via retail banks (5.3%). .

As expected, the evolution of acceptance of Pix lost intensity after this means of payment surpassed 90% adherence. In May, the March level of 93.2% was maintained – a percentage close to the ceiling to be reached by the modality, calculated at 96% by the consultancy, which has identified trends in the online payments agenda in the country for more than 20 years. Shopkeepers were also encouraged to opt for Pix: 31% of stores offered benefits for its use, such as discounts between 3% and 24% or free shipping.

Of the stores that operate with Pix, 25% offer some type of debit (brand or bank) for payment, while 67% work with the slip, according to May data. These proportions have been maintained in the last measurements, with small variations.

In general, the debit presented a slight recovery in relation to March (28.8% against 27.1%), thanks to the improvement in the acceptance of the flag debit – the bank debit had a drop. Boleto, on the other hand, experienced a negative oscillation, falling from 69.5% in March to 64.4% in May. The modality, which is an alternative for customers who do not have a bank account or who do not have a credit card to buy online, has generally been made available only for lower value items with a propensity for cash settlement.

Wallets also faced a downward bias in May, moving from 42.4% in March to 40.7% in the last measurement. Credit remains sovereign (100%) in the ranking of acceptance of e-commerce in the country, with the average interest-free installments varying around 4 to 5 times in the period between December 2022 and May of this year – with the exception of Black Friday, in which it reached 6.4 times.























