News coming soon for card payments which can also be refused below a certain threshold.

In budget law that the government just sent a Brussels for approval, among the many points, we also find one on card payments.

In this sense, interesting news is expected. It is already known that the ceiling on cash payments has been raised to 5,000 euros. In recent months, a squeeze had also been launched against merchants who did not accept digital payments.

The executive had introduced the obligation for all merchants to equip themselves with a pos device to accept payment by card, of any amount, under penalty of paying a fine.

In practice, a customer who was refused payment by card could report the manager for the lack of the pos or for its malfunction, effectively forcing him to pay a fine.

The new executive Melons it has inserted a derogation from this obligation within the new budget law. An exemption within a certain amount. In practice, it has been decided that below 30 euros, merchants will no longer be fined for non-acceptance of payment by card and in fact may even refuse to accept this form.

“Merchants will not be obliged to accept credit card and debit card payments under €30 and fines will be suspended” – this is what he writes The newspaper. In short, a real step backwards after the tightening of recent months which had forced all merchants to equip themselves with pos. An often frowned upon choice especially for transactions that end up paying on every movement. For this reason, on several occasions some customers had reported the inclusion of a surcharge on the receipt in case of payment by card.

Soon, for amounts of less than 30 euros, this will no longer be a problem for shop managers since they will be able to say that they only accept payment in cash.