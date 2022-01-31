Travel in the Moscow metro in the summer can be paid with a bank card at all turnstiles. This was announced on Monday, January 31 by the Deputy Mayor of the capital for transport Maxim Liksutov.

“Another task is that in the summer, without exception, all the turnstiles of the Moscow metro should start accepting bank cards,” he said in an interview with the agency “RIA News“.

The Deputy Mayor recalled that payment by bank cards in the city started working in 2016. Then about a thousand people a day paid in this way, and as of December 2021, almost 900 thousand people paid.

According to him, Muscovites instantly react to all innovations that are convenient for them, and this distinguishes them favorably from other residents of Europe. They are distinguished by their progressive approach to everything new.

“We spoke with colleagues from Berlin, they also have a bank card payment system at some turnstiles, but a very small percentage of people use it,” Liksutov shared.

The deputy mayor also pointed out that the new equipment, which will be installed on all turnstiles, will be manufactured by Russian manufacturers using domestic software.

Earlier, on January 18, Andrey Bochkarev, Deputy Mayor of Moscow in the Moscow government for urban planning policy and construction, said that the general construction readiness of the northeastern section of the Big Circle Line (BKL) of the metropolitan metro was 86%.

According to him, the construction of Maryina Roshcha and Rizhskaya stations, as well as Sokolniki, is underway, where architectural and finishing work, the construction of two interchanges, the installation of escalators and the installation of engineering systems are underway.

On December 28, Maxim Liksutov spoke about the positive effect of the LCL launch. According to him, after the opening of the first 10 stations, about 9 thousand cars a day stopped driving on the roads of the city.