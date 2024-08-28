Japan’s H3 rocket launches with military satellite for fourth time

For the fourth time, Japan’s H3 rocket is launching with a military satellite operating in the centimeter wavelength range. This is it became known from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

The launch date for the carrier is set for October 20. An additional launch window for the rocket opens on October 21 and closes on November 30.

The specific purpose of the payload that the carrier is supposed to launch is not disclosed.

Related materials:

The third launch of the H3 space rocket took place on July 1 from the Tanegashima Space Center in southwestern Japan with the Advanced Land Observing Satellite — 4 (ALOS-4) spacecraft, designed to assess the consequences of natural disasters.

The second launch of H3 took place on February 16 and was also successful. The main payload, the demonstration spacecraft Vehicle Evaluation Payload 4 (VEP-4), was deployed 1 hour and 47 minutes after the launch.

On March 7, 2023, the first flight of the H3 rocket was aborted due to the failure of the second stage engine.