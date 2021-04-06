Sharjah (WAM) – The Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation has started the process of disbursing orphans and their families’ dues from the zakat money project and Ramadan supplies, as part of the Ramadan Zakat campaign recently launched by the Foundation to serve its members.

The total expenditures of the two projects amounted to 1,436,600 dirhams, for the benefit of 2409 orphans belonging to 1021 families in the city of Sharjah, the Central Region and the Eastern Region.

Nawal Al-Hamidi – Director of the Social Welfare Department at the Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation said: The “Zakat” campaign keeps pace with the needs of the families of orphans with limited income who are affiliated with the foundation, and uses the gifts and Zakat of Zakat payers and shareholders to support and empower families in need and deserving of the obligation of zakat.