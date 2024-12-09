The British health system, the NHS (National Health Service), It was the crown jewel of the welfare state of the nation. It was an achievement of the Labor party that governed for decades after the Second World War, but the arrival of the neoliberals in the 1980s at the hands of Margaret Thatcher left it battered. The system still suffers from that blow.

So much so that the NHS is at its limit. “This time it’s different. It’s never been as bad as it is now.“he assured the cnn Peter Neville, a doctor who has worked in public health since 1989. This translates into hospitals that operate above their capacity and patients who are treated in corridors, waiting rooms, in ambulances or who do not even receive care.

The latest example of the UK’s healthcare system being on the brink of collapse is that of midwives. After a long string of cases of poor care, more and more women opt for private services or for giving birth at home.

There is a lack of (British) nurses and midwives

The associations of nurses and midwives have warned of the crisis that the profession is experiencing. Hospitals lack staff and the system finds it difficult to retain hired staff. The NHS, they say, is having difficulty attracting British workers.

Official statistics show that the number of British nurses and midwives has fallen, informs the Morning Star. The Nursing & Midwifery Council’s latest report shows that at the end of September there were a record of 841,367 professionals in the registry (22% more than in March 2017). However, this increase has been due to hiring abroad.

Nurses from India, the Philippines and Nigeria A quarter of nurses and midwives working in the UK come from abroad, according to figures from the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC), cited by the Daily Mail. The record number of 200,000 professionals trained abroad now represents 23 .8% of the census. Of the total, 68,000 come from India, 50,000 from the Philippines and 15,000 from Nigeria. The NMC says that, although the number of registered nurses and midwives has reached a record number (841,367 in total), the number of those leaving the profession has also increased.

The system in Britain is overwhelmed. Patients feel it: more and more women feel they are ignored by the NHS. The result is that many have started paying to hire private midwives, as reported Guardian. The newspaper talks about women paying up to 8,000 pounds (about 9,600 euros) for maternity services.





British MPs discovered in May that midwives and NHS doctors were mocking women in labor, ignoring them and causing them permanent harm. The first investigation carried out in the country on birth trauma concluded that poor care during childbirth was so common and its consequences so damaging that ministers and NHS bosses needed to take action now.

Giving birth outside the NHS

Giving birth outside the public system is increasingly common in the United Kingdom. London’s Portland Hospital is the only private maternity hospital in the country. Giving birth there, a birth assisted by a specialist, It costs from 7,495 pounds (about 9,000 euros). The hospital claims that the number of pregnant women who choose it has increased.

There are also the self-employed midwiveswhich have registered a significant increase in their activity. Mothers choose their services as an alternative to the NHS or as a complement. Jacqui Tomkins, an independent midwife for over 20 years, told Guardian that the consultations have passed two to five per week after the pandemic and remain high.





On average, private midwifery services cost between 4,000 and 8,000 pounds. They usually cover prenatal care, birth attendance and postnatal support. Antenatal support alone costs around £2,500. But those services must comply with the law. Self-employed midwives need professional liability insurance to practice.

The system faces a harsh winter

Every week, the NHS crisis makes headlines in Britain. If the origin is in the cuts carried out by conservative governments, the pandemic was a hard blow, because it caused delays in operations. Then there have been staff cuts to adjust to budgets and thus, hospital rooms at their capacity due to lack of space. As a consequence there has been strikes of the different affected sectors.

The system is going to face a really tough winter. Autumn has already put the NHS under huge pressure. This October was largest month in history both in emergency admissions and in demand for appointments with the family doctor, according to data from the system itself.





The Bed occupancy in hospitals in England is around 98%well above the ideal goal of 85%. According to Rory Deighton, director of the NHS Confederation’s acute network, around a fifth of ward beds are occupied by elderly people fit for discharge. The problem is that they lack social assistance to improve at home.

Starmer and his plan to reduce waiting lists

On the other hand, the ambulance services nationwide report wait times of up to 12 hours for calls for urgent but non-critical cases requiring hospital admission, as reported The iPaper.

In this context, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced this Thursday a plan to reduce NHS waiting lists. The measure is in its Plan for Change in public services and seeks to achieve before the next elections that 92% of routine operations are carried out within a period of 18 weeks.