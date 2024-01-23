Relatives of people deprived of liberty denounce the abandonment of the Ecuadorian State and extortion by the criminal gangs that control the interior of some of the main prisons in the country, a reflection of how drug trafficking and crime have penetrated the structures to dictate their own rules.

In Ecuador, going to jail costs money. At least $300 in a country where the minimum wage is $460. This is the price that the criminal gangs asked Andrea Zambrano to ensure the life of her son inside the Litoral de Guayaquil prison, where she entered in January 2023.

These gangs, linked to drug trafficking, control the interior of several prisons in the country, but also the movements in humble neighborhoods like Andrea's, who from her home in the south of Guayaquil speaks under a fictitious name for fear of reprisals.

In the darkness of a humble home, which barely has a gray windowless floor in which dust and the family's few old appliances accumulate, Andrea says that the imprisonment of the second of her four children occurred a little more than for a year after being arrested while buying marijuana. He went to a well-known sales place in the neighborhood, when the police entered and took away everyone who was there.

A woman speaks to France 24 under a fictitious name and without showing her face to denounce the extortion she suffers from criminal gangs in Ecuador. © Aitor Txabarri / France 24

“They told him that he had to blame himself so that they would help him, but that didn't happen. The sellers paid about $2,000 to get away,” she denounces. For the subsequent judicial process, he hired a lawyer who charged him $1,500. It was the first of several debts that she contracted to try in vain to get his son out of jail.

“I contacted another friend who helped me bribe a judge and a prosecutor so that he only got one year and eight months, because that was 7 years. For that they asked us for 2,000 dollars and now I am in debt up to my head, I had to go into debt with some cards that I am still paying off,” he says.

A sentence beyond prison

Daily life inside the El Litoral prison, and others in the country, is controlled by groups such as 'Los Tiguerones' and 'Los Lobos'. Extortion has become a very profitable business due to the exorbitant prices demanded from families for food or cleaning inside the pavilions, where the State stopped providing these services a long time ago.

According to data from the Ecuadorian police shared with the 'InsightCrime' portal, Extortion, both inside and outside prisons in Ecuador, increased more than 65% between 2022 and November 2023 and almost 400% since 2021.

Andrea knows this well, who claims to pay $13 a week for her son's cleaning fee.

His daily life has been cut short by the power of these groups in Ecuador, which also ended the life of his eldest son five months ago. Mother and son were leaving the Litoral prison after a visit to their imprisoned relative when they were surprised by an attack by hitmen. Andrea claims not to understand the reasons for this attack, which also left her unable to work due to gunshot wounds to her arm.

Her eldest son was a very important pillar in Andrea's life, and she now misses him daily. “I try not to cry for him, because I don't want him to feel sad where he is, I try to ask him for help, to take care of me, to take care of his brothers, to take care of the brother who is there,” he says between sobs. Prison, he assures, is a hell to which he will only return to alleviate the needs of his son deprived of liberty.

A State infiltrated by drug trafficking

The gangs that control the interior of the El Litoral prison and that extort Andrea and other families are the same ones that Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa declared terrorists in a decree dated January 9. He did so after the wave of violence unleashed in the country after the escape on January 7 of the leader of the group 'Los Choneros', Adolfo Macías alias 'Fito', from the Guayaquil regional prison.

There are a total of 22 gangs declared as terrorists, among which the 'Choneros', 'Los Lobos', 'Los Tiguerones' and 'Los Lagartos' stand out, all of them considered pillars of drug trafficking and organized crime in Ecuador, which It has surpassed Colombia and Brazil as the largest exporter of cocaine and other substances to Europe and the United States.

These activities grow sponsored by corruption in various State apparatuses. It is a public reality in Ecuador and has led to police and judicial actions against various high-ranking officials. The last and most notable of them occurred on December 14, 2023, within the framework of the so-called 'Metastasis' case.

File image of the Attorney General of Ecuador Diana Salazar, while participating in a business conference at the European Parliament in Quito, November 27, 2019. © EFE/José Jácome

In the operation, 29 officials were arrested, including the president of the Judiciary Council, William Beltrán, and the former national director of prisons, Pablo Ramírez.

The country's attorney general, Diana Salazar, who is under death threat for her actions against drug trafficking, He assured that this case “evidences the deep structural decomposition that is rampant in the country.” and reflects a “clear x-ray of how drug trafficking has taken over the institutions of the State.” “Today the term narcopolitics in Ecuador has been highlighted,” he stated after the arrests.

Power struggles lead to prison massacres

The fight of criminal groups for power in prisons has left more than 400 dead in prisons since 2021according to official figures.

Billy Navarrete, executive director of the Permanent Committee for the Defense of Human Rights, puts the deaths at 660, most of them in Guayaquil.

For Navarrete, the State has let those deprived of liberty kill each other and has promoted a speech in which “the authorities have described these massacres as a matter that does not concern good citizens.”

Furthermore, he assures that the gap between the State and the most disadvantaged layers of society has opened to a point that is difficult to recover due to the lack of social investment and reports of abuses by those in uniform.

Officers from Ecuador's National Police escort a man detained on suspicion of belonging to a criminal gang during a joint operation with members of the Armed Forces on one of the main avenues in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on January 15, 2024. AFP – YURI CORTEZ

“There is not only a conflict between gangs, but they also have another actor who are the soldiers, who come, who are mistreating the younger boys, who are sowing greater uncertainty because the families do not see the military patrol as a relief, they fear that they will pass through their neighborhood and enter their homes because the operation is indiscriminate based on the color they have or the living conditions they have,” he denounces.

In a country where 27% of the population lives in poverty, according to a report from the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INEC) from June 2023, Navarrete assures that The abandonment of the State has facilitated the entry of criminal gangs and the increase in the “level of co-optation of the recruitment of minors for contract killings, for the sale of drugs or for sexual exploitation and slavery.”

Community work, an alternative

From the need to associate in the community due to the lack of state responses to the situation in prisons, initiatives such as the Family Committee for Justice in Prisons have been born. It is an emotional and judicial support network led by Ana Morales, a woman who knows what it means to lose a child in prison.

It was on September 28, 2021 in the El Litoral prison, during the largest prison massacre in the country. At least 119 inmates died there, according to official figures. Ana's son was there after having stolen a cell phone and receiving a 36-month sentence.

Relatives of inmates who died in the Litoral Penitentiary arrive to recognize through photos their relatives murdered on September 30, 2021 in a coliseum in Samanes Park, in Guayaquil, Ecuador. © Marcos Pin / EFE

“The situation was very difficult after the pandemic, we didn't have work, I was in debt and he did something he shouldn't have done. Because of that cell phone, my son lost his life inside,” she says, visibly moved in front of her son's grave in the Suburbio cemetery in Guayaquil.

Many of the young people who died that day rest in one of the wings of this cemetery, says Ana, who despite everything feels lucky to have been able to bury her son's complete body. Many families only received some parts of their relatives' dismembered corpses.

Ana is clear that in Ecuador there are two classes of people deprived of liberty: “The impoverished, racialized people, who do not have money, make their mistake and pay for their crime with the law and with survival within; But there are others who have privileges, and by having privileges, you have power.” It is the latter and their power struggles that she blames for the death of her son and the other prisoners.

Ana Morales shows a mural at the headquarters of the Committee of Relatives of Prisoners with photos of relatives imprisoned or murdered inside prisons in Ecuador © Aitor Txabarri / France 24

In all this time, Ana has had to make many visits to the psychologist to be able to tell her story and not collapse. Now, however, her pain gives her the strength to study a diploma and seek to move forward to support other people with similar stories and to fight so that in Ecuador we do not establish oblivion about what happens inside prisons.

For her, it is her imprisoned and deceased relatives in the penitentiaries who really make up the committee. It is for them that they created it and for those who will continue to denounce that the fight against crime, violence and criminal gangs linked to drug trafficking in Ecuador is a fight that especially targets the most impoverished population.