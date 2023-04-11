Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the salaries of federal government employees will be paid as of Monday, April 17.

His Highness’s directive comes on the occasion of the approaching Eid Al-Fitr, and His Highness’s keenness to enable employees to fulfill the needs of their families, and to provide all the requirements and affairs of the holiday.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, also directed that the April salary be paid to Dubai government employees on the same date, in order to enable employees to meet the requirements of their families, and bring joy and happiness to the hearts of their families.

