The Municipal Tax on Mechanical Traction Vehicles, popularly known as ‘the numeritio’ is going to mean an income to the municipal coffers of about four billion euros this year. An amount that the municipalities of all Spain are going to enter regardless of mobility restrictions imposed, both due to Covid-19, and due to anti-pollution measures that in many cases prevent access by car to city centers. This tax, created in Spain thirty-two years ago to replace the vehicle circulation tax, generates annual income of 3.8 billion euros to local estates.

They are calculations made by Associated European Motorists, an organization from which they explain that there are important differences in rates between the different municipalities Spaniards, in some cases more than 365%, which explains the phenomenon of vehicle registration in true “tax havens” with some so-called ‘municipalities of convenience’ that despite their small population attract numerous vehicles due to the more tax treatment. favorable. Thus, seven small town councils register about 40% of the total company cars in all of Spain.

According to the AEA report, the differences in rates not only occur between the provincial capitals of different autonomous communities but also between city councils of the same province. For example, the rate charged by the Serrano municipality of Colmenar de Arroyo or Robledo de Chavela, in the Community of Madrid, it is seven times cheaper than the one charged in the capital Madrid; or within Catalonia, the amount charged by the municipality of Rajadell or Aguilar de Segarra it is eight times less than what is charged in Barcelona.

The municipalities coconsidered ‘tax havens’ by AEA they are Las Rozas de Puerto Real (555 inhabitants); Colmenar del Arroyo (1,785), Patones (539), La Hiruela (65), Venturada (2,241), Robledo de Chavela (4,364), Redueña (270), Navacerrada (3,091), Torremocha del Jarama (1,075), Moralzarzal (13,334 ), and Brunete (10,760), in the Community of Madrid; Aguilar de Segarra (282), Rajadell (534) and Sant Pere Sallavinera (151), in Barcelona; Sarratella (95), in Castellón; Castielfabib (308) and Puebla de San Miguel (61), in Valencia; Escorca (208), in Mallorca; Relleu (1,148) and Benidoleig (1,078), in Alicante; Retascón (62), in Zaragoza; Cañada de Calatrava (100), in Ciudad Real; Montejaque (949) and Macharaviaya (513), in Malaga, and Borox (3,958), in Toledo.

“It is especially striking,” AEA points out in its report. the case of CastielfFabib, a small Valencian municipality in which despite the crisis and having reduced its population by 7 neighbors, the number of company vehicles registered in 2020 has tripled compared to the previous year, from 768 to 2,688 units

The tax is paid en function of the vehicle’s fiscal power, in the case of passenger cars; depending on the cylinder capacity, in the case of motorcycles, and the weight and number of seats, in the case of trucks and buses, respectively, in accordance with a minimum rate established for the entire national territory, with the exception of the territories historical of the Basque Country and Navarra.

Of the 52 provincial capitals, only 3 have minimally lowered the tax between 1 and 4% (Córdoba, Teruel and Toledo). The rest maintain the rates of last year, taking into account that 12 municipalities have been applying the maximum allowed by law for years (Granada, Huelva, Valladolid, Ciudad Real, Barcelona Lleida, Tarragona, Palma, San Sebastián, Vitoria and Ceuta) .

Discounts and bonuses



The law allows municipalities to increase the tax quotas, being able to charge up to double the minimum rate, a situation that occurs in 12 of the 52 Spanish provincial capitals.

Also the law allows to apply bonuses of up to 75 percent depending on the fuel and the characteristics of the engines, and even exempt the payment of the tax in the case of historic vehicles and those older than 25 years, thanks to the modification introduced in 1999 in the Tax Law Local.