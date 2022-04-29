The Ajman Police General Command fulfilled the wish of 103 inmates of the Punitive and Correctional Institution in the Emirate of Ajman, to return them to their families and families to share the joy of Eid Al-Fitr, as part of the “Faraj is my happiness and my family’s happiness” initiative to pay off the debts of the inmates of the Punitive and Correctional Institution in the Emirate of Ajman, with generous and generous support from charitable bodies.

The Director of the Punitive and Correctional Institution Department, Lt. Col. Muhammad Mubarak Al-Ghafli, said that the initiative of Faraj Hami and the happiest of my family, which was previously launched by the Ajman Police, to support the inmates with financial issues for their release and release in support of them and their families that are going through difficult living conditions in the absence of their breadwinner, included 103 inmates during the holy month of Ramadan. Their debts, amounting to 5 million dirhams, were paid in full, released, and their return to their families secured.

The Director of the Punitive and Correctional Institution Department expressed his thanks and appreciation to the supporting parties for their support for this humanitarian initiative, praising this good contribution and their efforts in providing humanitarian aid in cooperation with the Ajman Police, stressing that supporting the initiative indicates their keenness to secure social protection and social empowerment, and to enhance the spirit of solidarity and cohesion among individuals. And their primary role in supporting the various societal groups, and their commitment to their duties and responsibilities before the community, which includes supporting the inmates of the penal and correctional institution to integrate them into society and build a new and dignified life for them.

He added that repaying the debts of imprisoned inmates on financial issues reflects the extent of society’s interaction with the mission and humanitarian and social goals of the Ministry of Interior, stressing the importance of strengthening the spirit of cooperation and communication between segments of society in the field of humanitarian work in order to contribute to the advancement of charitable work and the achievement of common social goals.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

