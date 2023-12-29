













Paying taxes in Japan will give you a professional cosplay experience in return | TierraGamer: news and entertainment about anime, series, video games and technology









This initiative, which is centered in Ikebukuro, in the Toshima neighborhood in the city of Tokyo, aims for taxpayers to donate a certain extra amount to the government of this region.

This will start from January 2024 through the Platinum Plan and sounds attractive.

This plan includes character costumes for cosplay, as well as professional hair cutting and even makeup. This package also includes a ticket for a photo shoot in the heart of Ikebukuro.

We recommend: Enako cosplay is now ready to distribute Christmas gifts with this beautiful Santa outfit.

But in order to qualify for this plan you have to donate thousands of yen. The exact amount is 530 thousand yen, which at the current exchange rate is $63 thousand 343 Mexican pesos. It's a big investment but maybe some fans will take advantage of it.

Fountain: Enako (Twitter).

Ikebukuro is a place where the practice of cosplay is very common. Acosta! takes place there, a festival that brings together thousands of fans year after year.

October brings Halloween Cosplay Fest, a two-day gathering that includes various competitions and musical performances.

The most recent edition had an attendance of more than 141 thousand people. It is clear that this activity is growing and that there are more and more people who enjoy it.

This Toshima donation system, which is now applied in cosplay, has long existed in Japan, where it is known as furusato nozei.

The first time it began to be applied was in 2008 but at that time it was with several products and services.

Fountain: Enako (Twitter).

In addition to the Platinum Plan, there is another one which is the Gold, and which costs 220 thousand yen, around 26 thousand 306 Mexican pesos. There are also tickets for 20 thousand yen (MX$2 thousand 391.50).

Apart from Japan we have more information related to cosplay in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)