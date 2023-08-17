Vasco fans didn’t bat an eye even in front of the arrival time of Payet landed in Rio around 5am.

The 36-year-old Frenchman is now ready to start a new adventure after ending his experience at Marseille. He will wear the number 10 shirt of the carioca team. His task is to revive the fate of the team which is in the lowest areas of the standings after 18 games played.