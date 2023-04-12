New technology that does not work out well for defaulters, because not paying means no longer driving your car.

Many people no longer buy a car, but lease it. Whether it’s a private lease or a subscription like with Volvo, it’s all possible these days. Fine, of course, so you have more choice and you can drive a new car. Yet the car manufacturers run into some problems: defaulters who do not come across with money.

Cars defaulters disabled

Don’t pay, but keep driving. You could call that a kind of fraud. Or theft. In the future, car manufacturers will be able to turn off cars if customers do not pay their bills. This according to a Ford patent. Earlier in the year, the car manufacturer officially filed this, this is the first company that has obtained a patent to tackle defaulters.

A debtor is someone who has a bill to pay. Ford now has a patent that should make it easier to collect money from a non-paying debtor. After all, what is the most annoying thing for a motorist? Right, not being able to drive it anymore. And that is exactly what this patent does.

Not directly

Of course, Ford does not do this directly. Some warnings are given first, before disabling is used. They call these ‘escalation phases’. The customer therefore knows that he or she must pay, but refuses to do so after previous messages and notifications.

The technology can convey this message to the driver in the car. Through messages in the dashboard, for example. Every time you drive you see that you have to pay. Annoying yes, but that’s exactly the point. It can be even worse, because the patent states that individual functions can also be turned off. Think of your navigation or your radio. The ultimate remedy is that the car manufacturer can turn off the car, so you can no longer start it or get into it.

In the future, with self-driving cars, the vehicle could even drive back to the dealer itself. Escaping that account is therefore no longer possible! It remains a scary development that a manufacturer can do so much from a distance, regardless of whether you are a defaulter or not.

