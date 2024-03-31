Payday 3's Operation Medic Bag's second patch is now available.

Described as a “focused effort to respond to community expectations and improve Payday 3”, Operation Medic Bag “covers a range of sought-after features and improvements to gameplay, stability, matchmaking, content, and enhanced features.”

This particular patch includes new adaptive armor, the new Adrenaline feature – which functions as an extra but temporary health pool – the new mega-buff Fortitude skill line, and several fixes. Starbreeze also says that players can expect updates released “under the Operation Medic Bag umbrella” to roll out with greater “cadence”, including smaller updates more frequently.



“This marks our second update on the Operation Medic Bag journey, with many more to come,” said lead producer, Andreas Häll-Penninger. “Our focus remains on making continuous improvements at a steady pace, aiming to gradually address the game's most pressing issues and rebuild trust and engagement within our community.”

For the full patch notes, head on over to the official website.

Earlier this month, Tobias Sjögren was removed from his role as CEO of developer Starbreeze after the company's board concluded the study “needs a different leadership” to execute its current business strategy. The announcement follows a disastrous launch for last year's Payday 3, which is still struggling to attract players in significant numbers.