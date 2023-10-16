Just short of a month after Payday 3’s decidedly rocky launch, which left many unable to play the always-online heist shooter, its long-awaited first patch is still nowhere to be seen; developer Starbreeze has announced a second delay for the update, most recently expected “mid-October”, after it “identified some issues that need to be fixed”.

Payday 3 got off to a wobbly start in September, with the game drawing criticism for its matchmaking issues, its online-only requirements (proving particularly irksome for solo players forced into lengthy queues), and a hugely unpopular challenge-focused progression system.

Matchmaking has now been improved, and Starbreeze has pledged at least “some changes” to progression, but Payday 3’s first patch is still eagerly awaited given that it promises some “200+” quality of life improvements for all platforms.



The patch was originally due to launch at the start of October, but was delayed to mid-October after Starbreeze announced it needed “some changes that would require us to go through console certification again”. And with mid-October now here, the patch has seen an additional delay, this time to address some unspecified “issues”.

“We’re sorry for the lack of communication regarding the first patch,” Starbreeze community and influencer manager Elisabeth Elvestad wrote on Payday 3’s Discord (thanks PC Gamer). “We have identified some issues that need to be fixed before we can bring it to you, but rest assured that this is the main priority for our teams.”

“We’re spending additional time revamping our patching process to ensure that we can have a steady cadence and momentum with patches going forward,” Elvestad added. “We are careful with giving you an ETA right now, as we want to make sure we can deliver before we do so. Please bear with us. The patch (and more news) are coming.”

It’s unclear when Payday 3’s initial patch will now launch following its latest delay, but Starbreeze has already committed to a number of patches and one DLC release before the year is through. Whether that roadmap will be affected by this second delay remains to be seen.