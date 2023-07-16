Paydays 3 will require one constant internet connection Also playing singleaccording to the words of Almir Listo, the global brand director of Starbreeze.

During a Payday 2 livestream, Listo confirmed this detail during a Q&A with fans about the next chapter in the series. Specifically to the question “Payday 3 will have a offline mode?”, he answered:

“No. You can play alone, but I think you’ll need to be connected to play because it’s built on the Unreal Engine, it uses cross-progression and cross-play. I think we need you to be online.”