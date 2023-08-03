The closed beta of Paydays 3 began on August 2 and will be available for the next few days on PC and Xbox Series X|S. If you try to play, you will notice that there is only one heist available, known as “No Rest for the Wicked”, but don’t worry as it is only a small taste of what you can expect in the full version. In a new Dev Diary, Starbreeze producer Andreas Häll-Penninger has confirmed that the co-op shooter will have eight unique heists.

The goal is to make”each robbery has its own identity“, said Häll-Penninger. “So, when the creative process begins, we always ask ourselves: what unique gameplay element does this heist have and how can we make it look and feel unique, even if some of them have a similar setting?” .