The closed beta of Paydays 3 began on August 2 and will be available for the next few days on PC and Xbox Series X|S. If you try to play, you will notice that there is only one heist available, known as “No Rest for the Wicked”, but don’t worry as it is only a small taste of what you can expect in the full version. In a new Dev Diary, Starbreeze producer Andreas Häll-Penninger has confirmed that the co-op shooter will have eight unique heists.
The goal is to make”each robbery has its own identity“, said Häll-Penninger. “So, when the creative process begins, we always ask ourselves: what unique gameplay element does this heist have and how can we make it look and feel unique, even if some of them have a similar setting?” .
What style do you want to give to the heists Payday 3?
While the team wants every heist”you look like a movie set” (which goes along with the idea that the game emulates a “Hollywood heist”), on the other hand wants it to always look like Payday. The same idea is followed for the management of “microdestructions”, i.e. small destructible objects in environments , and for handling death animations.Although the level of detail is realistic, the exaggerated nature of the chaos makes the heists look like Hollywood movies.
Recall that Payday 3 will be released on September 21 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5 and PC. Unlike its predecessor, it is always online. Also uses Denuvo.
