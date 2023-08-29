The team of Paydays 3 revealed that the game was created in such a way that new updates could be introduced regularly. The developer’s plan is to expand the game – in perfect live-service style – through a series of new ones post-release content. The official support period will last at least 18 months.
Speaking to IGN USA, the Lead Producer Andreas Hall Penninger said: “With Payday 3 we have built the right foundation, so that we can continuously update it over time. With our partner Deep Silver, we can count on at least 18 months of post-launch content. We will add more content, free and paid, both whether it’s characters, heists, weapons, gadgets or new outfits.”
Payday 3, ten years later
Recall that Payday 3 arrives ten years after the second installment of the series and fans can’t wait to get back to robbing banks with friends. Precisely, the release date is set for September 21, 2023 and will be available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S with full cross-play.
We also recall that Payday 3 will be available on Game Pass since launchnot a small detail considering that it relies heavily on multiplayer: having immediate access to a large number of users will give anyone the certainty of always finding someone online.
While waiting for the release, we can see the new trailer from Gamescom 2023 which shows us a lot of action.
