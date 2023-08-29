The team of Paydays 3 revealed that the game was created in such a way that new updates could be introduced regularly. The developer’s plan is to expand the game – in perfect live-service style – through a series of new ones post-release content. The official support period will last at least 18 months.

Speaking to IGN USA, the Lead Producer Andreas Hall Penninger said: “With Payday 3 we have built the right foundation, so that we can continuously update it over time. With our partner Deep Silver, we can count on at least 18 months of post-launch content. We will add more content, free and paid, both whether it’s characters, heists, weapons, gadgets or new outfits.”