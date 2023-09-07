This year is very special for a certain niche of people, since Payday 3 is finally released, a first-person shooter that is having a remarkable evolution after quite some time. And just a few weeks before its premiere, there will be an open beta in which users will be able to test the new features that come to this promising installment.

This trial version can be enjoyed by users who have the consoles Xbox Series X/S or a computer. Although it would not be the final version that will arrive at the end of this month, but one that was shown in April of 2023. The date goes from September 8 to 11 and any user with a title account will be able to access this multiplayer demo.

Among the scenarios will be available No Rest For The Wicked, which takes place in a small bank. All difficulties will be playable, the maximum level is Infamy Level 22 and the weapon level progression is 8. Added to this is that on PC any controller can be connected to Steam for the enjoyment of users.

Remember that payday 3 throw the September 21st for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: This video game is almost fully released and it seems that the fans are going to be satisfied with all the content. A great idea to launch the beta shortly before it goes on sale.