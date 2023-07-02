Paydays 3 will aim to have aatmosphere from hollywood movieprecisely those with gunfights and hits in the bank: this was revealed by the brand director, Almir Listo, during a recent interview.

Presented at the Xbox Games Showcase with trailer and release date, Payday 3 will try to consolidate all the mechanisms that have built the success of the franchise, with the intention this time to give the experience a strongly cinematic cut.

“There is a term that we coined while working on the game, and that is Hollywood Heist“explained Listo. “We want to emulate the feeling of watching a heist movie or a TV show: whether it’s Heat and the big fights on the streets of Los Angeles or Ocean’s Eleven and going in and out of a bank without being seen.”

“For Payday 3 we asked ourselves where we were going to go,” continued the director. “How do you live a criminal career? How to represent it in the real world? How do we behave? What do you do when you’re a character like that?”