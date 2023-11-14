Starbreeze has announced that with the next Payday 3 free update will introduce two “classic” Payday 2 heists. The update is expected by the end of November 2023.

The robberies in question are “Cook off” and “Turbid Station”. The development team explained that the arrival of this content will allow players to “relive the thrill and emotion” of the previous game’s heists, but with small changes and improvements to the gameplay.

In addition to these Payday 2 heists, the upcoming update in Payday 3 will also include one series of other new featuressuch as a new skill group known as the Transporter, brand new first-person interaction animations, two new songs by Gustavo Coutinho, the addition of Infamy Points for completing heists, a new mask (Under Wraps), a new preset weapon ( Compact7 Lycan) and “more than 200 additional bug fixes and improvements”.