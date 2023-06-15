Starbreeze has revealed what is the graphics engine used to develop Paydays 3. The shooter was created with Unreal Engine 4but the team plans to update the game to Unreal Engine 5 after release.

The information was shared via the official site of Payday 3. Nella FAQ section we can read the question: “With which engine was the game developed?”. The full answer is: “Unreal Engine 4. We started game development on Unreal Engine 4, so it makes the most sense for release. We plan to upgrade to Unreal Engine 5 after launch.”

Unfortunately this does not tell us exactly how much time it will have to pass before we see an Unreal Engine 5 version of Payday 3 and above all we don’t know how the new graphics engine will be used. Functions based on Nanite or Lumen could be introduced, but for now it is too early to tell. We don’t even know if there will be Ray Tracing effects.

For the moment, therefore, we can consider Payday 3 as an Unreal Engine 4 game. Fans of the series probably won’t worry too much about the matter. The game, we recall, is scheduled for September 21, 2023 on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S. It will be on Xbox Game Pass from day one.