We have our eyes on it Payday 3 for a long time now. A little bit more than a decade separates us from the release of second chapter of the series, which had bewitched millions of players with its unique gameplay mechanics and dynamics. Over time, the work of Starbreeze has shown that it can renew itself and continue to attract more and more players. Users who, like us, couldn’t wait to find out which ones surprises they would be behind the team’s next project.

During this past weekend, Payday 3 was the protagonist of an open betathanks to which we had the opportunity to try what promises to be the very first robbery of the title. A heist in a bank full of money, ready to be stolen. However, if the veterans think that this will turn out to be a simple mission, they are very wrong: Payday 3 always hides unique and new dynamicswhich allow players to discover new ways to complete a heist.

First shot

After choosing the equipment to bring into the field, the mission projects us right in front of the bank, without making any maps available to us to plan a strategy. This made the case a little distorted for us, as the organization before the mission is always a fundamental step of the heist, and allows users to choose the best tactic to proceed. It is not clear whether we will be able to consult maps before entering the game in the full version, but fortunately we still don’t have much left before we can find out.

Those who have already played the previous chapter will remember that each mission begins without the mask worn, and the same goes for Payday 3. In this case, however, we are provided with a extra pinch of freedom For explore the map and identify guards, security systems or any points to enter the bank without being detected. But it is precisely on this that the Starbreeze title promises to be interesting.

Every time the mission is played you can try a different route and different solutions. We can decide to enter headlong from the main entrance, take out the guards and start taking hostages, thus opting to fight the hordes of police and soldiers who will arrive on site in the minutes to come.

Alternatively, you can arrange with team members to prefer a more stealth and silent approach, but requires a decidedly higher level of concentration and coordination. However, managing to carry out a heist without alerting the guards should be possible, but it is very difficult given the unexpected events that can occur at any moment. Compared to the previous chapter, in fact, Payday 3 would seem to hide quite unexpected dynamicsto which players will have to react promptly in order to resolve the heist in the best possible way and avoid losing money.

A renewed and improved gunplay

The combat system of Payday 3 is not updated with any particular innovations or introductions compared to the previous chapter – at least from what we have seen from the open beta – but is limited to improving what was done years ago with a series of minor improvements and smoothing. This resulted in a decidedly more precise and generally very appreciable gunplay, especially in animations and weapon balancing. Why yes, the possibility of purchasing new rifles or modifications for them, which alternate and improve their use, is back.

On this point it must be said that Starbreeze has made no effort to provide accurate details with statistics and other values, as you would see on any Call of Duty. On the contrary, the whole process of modification of weapons it turns out to be very understandable and not at all complicated, although we understand that a portion of users would have preferred to read exact statistics.

We are less convinced on the graphics side given that many modelsincluding those of the personages themselves, and reflections don’t always seem to keep up with the times and reveal a rather advanced dating in development. However, we liked the particle effects, the global illumination and partly also the ambient occlusion, which on the contrary are decidedly more convincing.

Let’s open another parenthesis, which is fundamental for us: the soundtrack of Payday 3 is definitely perfect for the type of experience you have. We don’t use this definition improperly, and those who loved the soundtrack of the first two chapters understand what we are referring to. As in the previous titles, the third also features John Wick-style songs full of electronic music that make the battles always fantastic to play, just as they are capable of making you enjoy the tension of a more silent approach, where every mistake can be fatal. This time too, Starbreeze hit the mark by choosing not to let the sound design change direction of the series but continuing on the most sensible route.

It seems quite clear that Payday 3at the state where you are introduced in the open betaHe managed to convince us fully, so much so that it leads us to count the days that separate us from release. In any case, we remain a little fearful for dayone, set for September 21, 2023, given that the beta has been troubled by many technical problems related to servers and game menus. Whereas the title will be available at launch also on Game Pass, we sincerely hope not to have to wait in long lines to play, although we would be happy to know that many users are curious to try Starbreeze’s work. After all, after ten years of waiting, it is also legitimate to not be able to wait any longer.