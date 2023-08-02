Deep Silver – publisher – and Starbreeze – developer – have confirmed that Paydays 3 will include anti-tamper technology Denuvo. Furthermore, it has been confirmed that Payday 3 will require to be always connected to the interneteven if you play alone.

Through Steam you can see that Payday 3 will include “Third-party DRM: Denuvo Anti-TamperingThis is an important detail for many players, as Denuvo tends to limit the performance of games. For example, some buyers prefer to wait for the developers to remove Denuvo before buying the game.

Denuvo is software designed for limit piracy, preventing access to the game’s source code and its files. Denuvo is usually outpaced anyway, but often the goal is simply to protect the launch period, where many sales are concentrated. Denuvo is used regularly by high caliber games like Street Fighter 6, Star Wars Jedi Survivor and Resident Evil 4.