Starbreeze Studios has released a new trailer Of Paydays 3 to show in action the stealth system, i.e. how you can play trying to catch surveillance by surprise during robberies. In the video we can see the players coming up behind the enemies and grabbing them and then silencing them. After all, discretion is the best way to carry out a robbery.
Payday 3 is practically finished. There are now only a few weeks left for the release, which will take place on September 21, 2023 on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S. So the development team is stepping up the marketing of the game, to show players all aspects of this highly anticipated sequel, which will hopefully be as successful as the previous episode.
Among the latest information shares from the development team, the presence of four difficulty levels stands out, “Normal”, “Hard”, “Very Hard” and “Overkill”, which will allow you to adapt the challenge to the level of the players.
The team also shared the detail that the game will require you to always be online to play. Considering that this is a game designed essentially for multiplayer mode, it’s not surprising, but someone was disappointed because they wanted to play it alone offline.
