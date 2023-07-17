Starbreeze Studios has released a new trailer Of Paydays 3 to show in action the stealth system, i.e. how you can play trying to catch surveillance by surprise during robberies. In the video we can see the players coming up behind the enemies and grabbing them and then silencing them. After all, discretion is the best way to carry out a robbery.

Payday 3 is practically finished. There are now only a few weeks left for the release, which will take place on September 21, 2023 on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S. So the development team is stepping up the marketing of the game, to show players all aspects of this highly anticipated sequel, which will hopefully be as successful as the previous episode.