The editor Deep Silver and the developer Starbreeze Studios have released a new trailer and screenshots of payday 3 introducing the muggers Pearl and Joy, as well as announcing the game’s post-launch content plan. Pearl and Joy will join the original group of clown-masked criminals (Dallas, Hoxton, Wolf, and Chains), making a total of six heists available when payday 3 launches this month.

Pearl is an expert con artist and undercover man who is just as comfortable pulling off scams on the street as she is hobnobbing with the rich and famous. She leaves nothing to chance and rarely things don’t go her way. However, don’t make the mistake of thinking that she doesn’t have plans for all contingencies, even on the rare occasions when she has to draw her own weapons.

Joy is a hacking genius and security expert who is now officially part of the team. As a ruthless mugger, Joy is a dangerous combination of strength and cunning. With no respect for the law and a twisted sense of humor, Joy is an unpredictable character who turns out to be a key player in any heist.

starbreeze is excited to share the content and updates players can expect in the first year after launch. The high-level plan for post-launch content includes the following updates:

Downloadable Content #1: Syntax Error (winter 2023)

Downloadable Content #2: boys in blue (Spring 2024)

Downloadable Content #3: The Land of the Free (summer 2024)

Downloadable Content #4: Fear and Greed (fall 2024)

The names and dates of these downloadable content packs are subject to change.

Examples of additional content players can expect after the game launches this month include: seasonal events, new playable characters, new enemies, new weapons, upgrades with Unreal Engine 5customization items, quality of life improvements, new features and much more.

payday 3 will be released on September 21 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and pc through Steam and Epic Games Store. It will also be available through xbox game pass.

Via: Gematsu

Author’s note: It must be incredible to play this with people and a lot of coordination. When I download it with Game Pass I’ll just have to get friends to verify my theory :V