You are ready to get your hands on Paydays 3? The third chapter of the beloved theft simulator is now close to arriving on the market and, for the occasion, the developers give us the opportunity to take a closer look at one of the most interesting mechanics.

Knowing how to move silently and without being seen is essential to be a good thief and the protagonist team of Payday 3 is no exception: let’s see this together trailer dedicated to stealth.

It is not enough to have discretion and be able to avoid the guards of our treasure, and the developers of Payday 3 know it well: for this reason some special tools.

Climbing on roofs? Silently breaking through glass? Put guards to sleep? All this is possible thanks to the help of some useful tools made available in Paydays 3.

The wait to finally have a complete picture of what they will be gameplay, mechanics and modes present is now low: the game is coming and all fans of the series can not wait.

The short trailer reminds you that Payday 3 is coming to next generation consoles (therefore PS5, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X) and to PC (already pre-orderable through the Epic Games Store) on September 21, 2023.