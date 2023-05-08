Tobias Sjogren, the CEO of Starbreeze, hinted in an update on the state of the company that the highly anticipated Paydays 3 could come out in the second half of 2023. Sjogren was actually more specific when he spoke of the marketing campaign planned for the summer. So it’s likely that the game will be released in the fall.

That Payday 3 was coming, it was understood from the teaser trailer released today, which anticipated the presentation of the complete game. Many the clues also scattered within Payday 2, which aim to create a direct link between the old and the new game.

Currently Payday 3 already has some excellent numbers to hold onto, considering for example that on Steam has been added to over a million wish lists. Sjogren explained that: “2023 is the year of Payday… I, like all of Starbreeze, can’t wait to show off what we’ve been up to in recent years.”

Sjogren also said that revenues from Payday 3 will fund the company’s other titles, which are expected to be released in 2025 and 2027. He also revealed that Starbreeze already has a DLCs for the game, DLC which will be released on a regular basis. On the other hand Payday 2 was supported with a lot of extra content, so it was reasonable to expect the same to happen with the new game.