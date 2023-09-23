The launch of Payday 3 unfortunately turned out to be much more problematic than Starbreeze and players had hoped, with numerous server problems reported by users since their opening. Now however the worst should be overassures the development team.

With a post on Twitter / However, some problems could arise, with the team continuing to work in the coming days to further stabilize the situation.

“Update: Things are starting to get better. We’re seeing players being able to create lobbies again and get back into the game. You may still have some issues, please be patient while we focus on stabilization! Thanks robbers!”, reads the post published by the team of development.