The launch of Payday 3 unfortunately turned out to be much more problematic than Starbreeze and players had hoped, with numerous server problems reported by users since their opening. Now however the worst should be overassures the development team.
With a post on Twitter / However, some problems could arise, with the team continuing to work in the coming days to further stabilize the situation.
“Update: Things are starting to get better. We’re seeing players being able to create lobbies again and get back into the game. You may still have some issues, please be patient while we focus on stabilization! Thanks robbers!”, reads the post published by the team of development.
Not just server problemsNot just server problems
Previously, Payday 3 players, due to a probable overcrowding caused by the Game Pass, found it difficult to access the servers or long queues to start a matchmaking game. As a result, this has also caused problems for those who prefer to play alone, given that Payday 3 is an always online game.
However, the game’s flaws don’t just stop at the servers, but have deeper roots, according to the negative reviews on Steam, which speak of a poorly calibrated progression systembased on wild grinding and completing optional objectives that go against the spirit of cooperation required to complete heists successfully.
#Payday #server #problems #completely #resolved #weekend #safe