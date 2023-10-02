Through a statement sent to the Eurogamer editorial staff, Starbreeze announced that it had definitively resolved i server problems Of Payday 3with the team ensuring that matchmaking is now “stable” and offers “good performance”.

In addition, the studio says that now that these issues have been resolved it will intensify commercial activity for Payday 3 and focus its efforts on post-launch support, which includes among other things a update with over 200 changes to quality of life for all platforms coming this month.

They are scheduled between October and November further updates with several fixes, as well as new features and content, including new bank hits. The team also promised to have updates planned for specific platforms as well.