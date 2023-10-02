Through a statement sent to the Eurogamer editorial staff, Starbreeze announced that it had definitively resolved i server problems Of Payday 3with the team ensuring that matchmaking is now “stable” and offers “good performance”.
In addition, the studio says that now that these issues have been resolved it will intensify commercial activity for Payday 3 and focus its efforts on post-launch support, which includes among other things a update with over 200 changes to quality of life for all platforms coming this month.
They are scheduled between October and November further updates with several fixes, as well as new features and content, including new bank hits. The team also promised to have updates planned for specific platforms as well.
The words of the CEO of Starbreeze
Also attached to the press release is the comment from Tobias Sjögren, CEO of Starbreeze, who explained that the Payday 3 business model “is a marathon and not a sprint” and that for this reason the development team has every intention of get back on track and support the game for a long time.
“First and foremost, I would like to thank our players for the patience they have shown us. Our community is the engine that drives both our games and our company forward,” Sjögren said in the statement shared with Eurogamer.
“It goes without saying that this was not the start we wanted, but at the same time, our business model is a marathon and not a sprint and we will tirelessly continue to build a bigger and better Payday 3 to deliver the greatest possible value to our players.”
