The formula created by Starbreeze with the series of Payday it is undoubtedly one of the most peculiar in gaming. This is not so much because the work introduces interesting and perfect mechanics for the context, but for the countless gameplay dynamics it can entail. In this sense, Payday 3 it showed up right from our first try the richest of the series, capable of providing a good dose of fun with friends. However, as we will see, the launch fails to honor a title that, on balance, can offer a lot. Let’s talk more about it in our Payday 3 review.

As regards the narrative sector, Payday 3 begins where the previous chapter ended, that is, after the dissolution of the Payday gang. After being robbed and betrayed, the team members reunite once again to decide how to regain what they have lost and to find out who is the architect of the plan concocted against them. All the events concerning the plot are narrated mainly through interludes placed between one mission and another.

Too secondary a narrative

The development team decided to put aside a story made of 3D models in pre-rendered scenes to make room for a primarily hand-drawn narrative, where the user’s attention is focused more on the dialogues than on the scenes themselves. It must be said that the drawings are very accurate, of course, but it is undeniable that the narrative section of Payday 3, at least from a visual point of view, appears decidedly approximate and not very modern.

The dubbing does not suffer from the same problem, clearly, and remains of a rather discreet quality, without ever going unbalanced compared to what was done with the predecessor. We could have been a little more daring, it’s true, but we are of the opinion that i voice actors yes they are commit yourself as much as necessary to give the characterization right to every single character of the gang, both during the animated scenes and during the gameplay. The events narrated, however, do not stand out particularly in originality but still manage to satisfy those who have appreciated the series so far by presenting both new faces and veterans of the intricate lore of Payday.

We can’t deny it: the narrative sector did not fully convince us. Its general irrelevance for gameplay purposes, however, should not necessarily be taken as a flaw, as the gameplay system remains quite detached from the narrative events. Although it is generally better to create a direct correspondence between what is told by the plot and what we play pad in hand, in the case of Payday 3 we were pleased to find some distance between the two parts. Maybe it’s because we didn’t appreciate the story, or because the gameplay and missions are so well done that they don’t require too much of a narrative background.

Gameplay as a hymn to strategic variety

As in the previous chapters, too in Payday 3 we will be able to choose different approaches for the various shots, which are always very well diversified in every aspect, from the artistic direction to the level design, up to the mechanics and gameplay dynamics that alter the progression. We can opt for a direct approach, entering with guns blazing and preparing to face hordes of enemies, or preferring a silent entry. In both cases, mission objectives will change accordinglyalthough only with the stealth approach does the gameplay present substantial differences.

If entering a bank simply causes the ever-increasing arrival of policemen and soldiers, deciding to move without being discovered opens up the world of playful possibilities that we loved in the previous chapter. In Payday 3, perhaps playing with a friend, the stealth sector is in our opinion one of the most successful elements, thanks to game dynamics and mechanics that change with each game. The places where we can obtain information, collect an access key or capture a specific hostage will almost always change, consequently requiring an ever-diversifying strategy, a detail that we really loved.

In this sense, Payday 3 is a constantly updated playground, capable of providing hours of fun which, however, are not always rewarded properly. For example, we have noticed that often the requirements for unlocking new equipment and weapons are not always well balanced: it may happen that you complete the entire campaign using only the automatic rifle and the basic pistol, without ever really feeling the need to choose more powerful weapons. advanced. A slight imbalance is also present in the skill tree. In addition to being visually unclear, with confusingly placed text and information, the player’s skills do not receive the right space within the gameplay as they are not displayed in any way in the game interface.

Compounding the situation is the fact that the launch of Payday 3 certainly wasn’t the best, with the PC and Xbox versions – the ones we tested – still suffering from major bugs in the menus themselves, weighing on the overall experience. Not only that, at the moment there are only eight missions which, although they are quite diversified from each other and with always different dynamics, sin too much in quantity. As we have already said, in fact, this entails both that countryside shows up anymore brief of what is due, whether the progression appears in obtaining equipment and skills poorly balancedat least for now.

Starbreeze has already made it known that Lots of new content coming in the future, and considering what has been done in the past with Payday 2 we can only be certain of the imminent arrival of waves of additional content that will greatly extend the overall longevity. In fact, apart from the problems we have listed so far, we can say we are very satisfied with the final product and we do not hide the fact that we are eager to discover the next missions that will flavor our future games.

After all, Payday 3 reveals great attention to detail in the gunplay: rifles will react in very different ways and we will rarely find two weapons similar to each other. The diversity between the various weapons and equipment items is very palpable and this is a huge advantage for the general gunplay, capable of providing hours of fun without ever making the player feel any weight, even in the most frenetic situations.

We also greatly appreciated the graphics sector, which benefits greatly from the use of ray tracing. In fact, we can see the benefits of the technology in literally every single scene, from the reflections of puddles and glass surfaces, right down to the lighting. Payday 3 it’s a little gemwhile is not particularly demanding from a technical point of view. A sore point regarding the visual sector is probably the rendering of the models of the non-main characters such as civilians and enemies, which are often far too dated and decidedly not in step with the times.

In that sense, to present itself as too much obsolete it is also theartificial intelligence of all NPCs, who rarely behave following a logical pattern or – at least – in a coherent and realistic way. From this point of view, it seems no progress has been made, and the problem becomes even more evident in the most frenetic moments of the fights, contrasting with a more blunt and refined gunplay.

“You wanted me back… and I’m back!”

We close the examination with applause for the soundtrack which, although it was not created by Simon Viklund, who had produced the incredible and memorable soundtrack of the previous chapter, continues to season every moment of gameplay with electronic music that is always perfect for the context.

Every moment of Payday 3 thus becomes a spectacle for the ears, where credible and clear sound effects, people shouting and an incredible soundtrack create a sound spectacle that exponentially expands the overall gaming experience. It always feels like you’re in a movie John Wickand that drove us crazy.