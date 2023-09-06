













This will only last a few days, until September 11, so it’s a good idea to stay tuned to be able to enjoy this game developed by Starbreeze, and help improve its gameplay.

Starbreeze calls this new stage of Payday 3 ‘technical open beta’ and the goal is to test their servers before their official launch.

That will be on September 21, 2023, and it will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

In the case of this last platform, it can not only be played on MS Windows but also on Linux. The game is published by Deep Silver and is a direct sequel to the previous one.

As revealed, the original masked quartet made up of Dallas, Hoxton, Chains and Wolf will return to action.

To them we must add another pair of bank robbers, Joy and Pearl, while the story will take place in New York City.

In payday 3 again the players will decide how to play, if in the most stealthy and discreet way possible or by shooting everything in sight. There are several options that can be taken advantage of.

Our new contact, Mac, has put us on the trail of some highly valuable processors being sent through the docks down at Port Jersey. The clock is ticking, so make sure to retrieve them before the time runs out. ⏳ Pre-order PAYDAY 3: https://t.co/PSesTsZM3j pic.twitter.com/Xkx7aFYFg5 — PAYDAY 3 (@PAYDAYGame) August 22, 2023

According to Starbreeze all difficulty levels of payday 3 will be accessible from the open beta. But there will be a cap at Infamy Level 22 and eight at Weapon Level Progression.

Fountain: Deep Silver.

Those with Xbox systems will be able to participate through the Xbox Insider Hub app, and those on PC can sign up on Steam to participate when the trial is available. So all that remains is to have a little patience to enjoy this beta.

Apart from payday 3 We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

