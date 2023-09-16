Denuvo is a famous anti-piracy tool used in the gaming world to limit the illegal sharing of newly released games. Many publishers use it and, until recently, even those of Payday 3 they had decided to exploit it. Now, however, the team has changed its mind and has removedbefore the game was even released.
“Hello friends, we want to inform you that Denuvo is no longer present in Payday 3“wrote the team in a Steam post. That’s pretty much the entire message: short and to the point, and apparently a winner as the Steam post has garnered over 1,200 thumbs up as of this writing and another 10,000 or so on Twitter.
Two months ago, a thread on the r/paydaytheheist subreddit criticized Denuvo’s inclusion in Payday 3, with support from the entire community. Now, one of the game’s developers has responded to that thread to point out that Denuvo has been removed.
Why Payday 3 players (and not only) don’t like Denuvo
Denuvo has long had a reputation for hindering game performance and increasing file size, even though the company that created it, Irdeto, insists that this is not the case. This summer it announced a plan to provide the media with two versions of games, one with Denuvo and one without, to demonstrate that it has no impact on performance.
Whatever the outcome, it probably won’t change the opinion of those who dislike the DRM because it makes modding games more difficult or makes games unplayable when authentication servers are down. As Payday 3 fans pointed out two months ago, the game already requires players to be online and use a Starbreeze account, making Denuvo seem like an unnecessary extra layer of security. Now, fortunately, this problem has been resolved.
#Payday #removes #Denuvo #launches #delight #fans
Leave a Reply