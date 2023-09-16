Denuvo is a famous anti-piracy tool used in the gaming world to limit the illegal sharing of newly released games. Many publishers use it and, until recently, even those of Payday 3 they had decided to exploit it. Now, however, the team has changed its mind and has removedbefore the game was even released.

“Hello friends, we want to inform you that Denuvo is no longer present in Payday 3“wrote the team in a Steam post. That’s pretty much the entire message: short and to the point, and apparently a winner as the Steam post has garnered over 1,200 thumbs up as of this writing and another 10,000 or so on Twitter.

Two months ago, a thread on the r/paydaytheheist subreddit criticized Denuvo’s inclusion in Payday 3, with support from the entire community. Now, one of the game’s developers has responded to that thread to point out that Denuvo has been removed.