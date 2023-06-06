Paydays 3 has one exit date set for next September 21, or at least that’s what the well-known reported leaker Lumia updates, which as we know usually identify this type of information in the code of the various online stores and is generally not wrong.

Last month, the CEO of Starbreeze suggested a release for Payday 3 in the second half of 2023, therefore the launch date that emerged from the leak would be compatible with these assumptions, even if many speak of September 18: perhaps an early access for those who book ?

A good ten years after the publication of Payday 2, the series undoubtedly needs to peep out again on PC and console, and we are curious to see how the authors have updated mechanics compared to the first two chapters.

As you will remember, in Payday we control a team of criminals determined to collect a substantial nest egg before disappearing from the scene, completing a series of increasingly difficult and risky heists and trying each time to collect the loot and escape before the situation becomes too hot.

The same formula (literally the same) has been revived recently: we talked about it in the review of Crime Boss: Rockay City.