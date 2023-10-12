Last month, one of the most anticipated multiplayer games in recent years was finally launched, Payday 3, which unfortunately has not been the best experience in life, as it has errors when matching users, as well as some bugs. . This has resulted in something quite curious, since the number of active users is very low compared to other titles in the series.

Although they are making attempts to patch the delivery, there are still problems when trying to enter a game, either on consoles or also on a computer through the platform. Steam. In fact, reports have come out about the number of users who are trying to play and only 3,000 have been marked, a figure that is somewhat scary for a novelty.

To make a comparison of how bad they are at the moment, the predecessor game currently has almost 23,000 active players, that is, practically four times the number with which the newer one is played. This indicates that some have not been satisfied, there is even the option for some to have made a refund in the corresponding digital store, since it is something that is offered for all games.

However, this number of users may be increasing, since it depends on the time in which it is being tested, since gamers can be considered USA as the public to whom the delivery is directed. Also, it should be considered that it is available in Game Passso we cannot end up with the figure mentioned above.

Remember that Payday 3 Is available in PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: 3dJ

Editor’s note: It seems that it is not a delivery that at the moment is going to hook a large number of players, we will have to give time for many patches to be created and for it to finally be stable. In short, it can be considered one of the disappointments of the year.