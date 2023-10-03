That of Payday 3 it probably won’t be remembered as the best debut for a multiplayer title due to numerous server problems, but despite everything Starbreeze’s heist game managed to attract over 3.1 million players unique in September 2023.
The confirmation comes from a press release issued by the company, where it states that from the early access launch on September 18th to the end of the month Payday 3 was played by 3,167,938 unique users.
Undoubtedly positive numbers and justified by the large fan following gained by the series with the first two chapters as well as by the presence of Payday 3 in the catalog of PC and Xbox Game Pass.
A big update coming soon
In the same statement, Starbreeze confirmed that the server problems have been resolved and matchmaking is now working properly. Furthermore, the studio is working on a large update with over 200 fixes which, barring unforeseen circumstances, will be published in October and will be followed by further updates with fixes, new content and improvements aimed at specific platforms.
Among the upcoming changes, we hope that there will also be some that will tweak the progression system and improve the technical aspect of the game, two elements that made us turn up our noses, as you can read in our review of Payday 3.
