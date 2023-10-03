That of Payday 3 it probably won’t be remembered as the best debut for a multiplayer title due to numerous server problems, but despite everything Starbreeze’s heist game managed to attract over 3.1 million players unique in September 2023.

The confirmation comes from a press release issued by the company, where it states that from the early access launch on September 18th to the end of the month Payday 3 was played by 3,167,938 unique users.

Undoubtedly positive numbers and justified by the large fan following gained by the series with the first two chapters as well as by the presence of Payday 3 in the catalog of PC and Xbox Game Pass.