Paydays 3 will star in aopen beta on Steam and Xbox: Starbreeze Studios announced it, indicating that the tests will take place from 8 to 11 September with the aim of testing the network infrastructure in view of the launch.

Participating in the open beta will obviously be very simple: all you have to do is visit the Payday 3 page on Steam or download Xbox Insider Huband at the date start of the tests, a button will appear to access it.

The developers of Payday 3, who have promised at least 18 months of post-launch content, have taken care to specify that the open beta build dates back to April 2023therefore the experience that we will be able to try will not be the one that we will find at the exit of the game.