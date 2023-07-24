THE PC requirements Of Paydays 3 they were posted on the page Steam of the game from Starbreeze Studios, and for the moment the specifications seem within the reach of most gaming configurations.

Probably the accessibility of the new episode of the series is also due to the fact that Payday 3 will be updated to Unreal Engine 5 after publication, making its debut on September 21st in the version moved by theUnrealEngine 4.

Payday 3, minimum requirements

Processor: Intel Core i5-9400F

Video Card: NVIDIA GTX 1650

Memory: 16GB RAM

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

Payday 3, recommended requirements