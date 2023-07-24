THE PC requirements Of Paydays 3 they were posted on the page Steam of the game from Starbreeze Studios, and for the moment the specifications seem within the reach of most gaming configurations.
Probably the accessibility of the new episode of the series is also due to the fact that Payday 3 will be updated to Unreal Engine 5 after publication, making its debut on September 21st in the version moved by theUnrealEngine 4.
Payday 3, minimum requirements
- Processor: Intel Core i5-9400F
- Video Card: NVIDIA GTX 1650
- Memory: 16GB RAM
- Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit
Payday 3, recommended requirements
- Processor: Intel Core i7-9700K
- Video Card: NVIDIA GTX 1080
- Memory: 16GB RAM
- Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit
A cinematic experience
As explained by the developers of Starbreeze Studios, Payday 3 will have a Hollywood movie atmosphere, trying to capture the spectacularity of films like the classic Heat in its depiction of robberies and gunfights with the police.
We tried Payday 3 a few weeks ago and our feelings for the moment are positive: we will see what will happen between now and the launch, expected as mentioned in September on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.
