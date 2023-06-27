













Payday 3: Not everyone can be a professional bank robber

The fun behind payday 3 It’s very clear: assemble your team, follow the plan, get out without being caught and get the loot. Of course, the variables that will always be handled is that the police and their dozens of special teams go after you to embitter the robbery, but, without a doubt, therein lies the grace of pay day 3

The opportunity to try this title before its official release was very welcome, especially since playing with other players gives you a better idea behind the value of the franchise. Sure, you can play alone, but it won’t be the same to play it with three others than alone, especially since it’s more fun when you see your teammates fail and you with them.

What you should know about Payday 3

The story so far

payday 3 is a cooperative multiplayer shooter with lots of customization elements dedicated to being able to pull off all sorts of organized heists. It continues with the same line of the second installment, which is one of the most played within Steam. Fans absolutely love the series, so much so that it is one of the highest rated. It has a huge installed fan base and many are still playing.

Now, Payday 3 is developed by the Starbreeze Entertainmente team and will be published by Deep Silver. The release date of payday 3 It is September 21 and will be available on PC and current generation consoles (PS5, Xbox Series X and S).

Source: Deep Silver

At the end of the second part, the gang is already retired, enjoying their wasted money and having made many powerful people look really weak. The thing is, someone empties their accounts and now they’re wondering why they’re being followed, what happened?

The protagonists of the series will now return from retirement and will have to recover everything that was stolen from them, now visiting New York City carrying out all kinds of crimes. Finally, the joke of this third part is that you have the ultimate experience, which is to carry out a variety of complicated assaults alongside your friends.

We also recommend: Final Fantasy XVI: Where to find and defeat s-rank monsters in hunts

The joke is to carry out assaults like in the movies

the grace of Payday 3, As in previous installments, it is to carry out those robberies as they happen in the movies. Each member of the gang has a role: distract the authorities, another deactivates cameras, one more eliminates enemies and the one that is missing, either fails or saves the day (however you want to see it). It is not necessary to assume a predetermined role, it is rather that everyone agrees so that everyone can achieve a goal.

It is worth noting that these assaults have their time limit and very clear goals to overcome to reach a final where the joke is to get out of the challenge alive. To comply, it is necessary to understand the different obstacles to overcome such as cameras, infrared rays and others. There is always something you need to pay attention to and the game is designed so that you don’t miss it.

Source: Deep Silver

The point of the game is very clear and it is that there are many solutions where you can apply the one of being silent and effective as a child or apply the one of the “stealth is optional” meme. That is, solutions will never be lacking, the joke is that you get out safe and sound with everything and loot.

To achieve this goal in payday 3 it is necessary to make a team, not just go like a ball in a slide to see what happens. As we mentioned to you, there is no “something” that translates into taking a role or a class, as happens in other multiplayers, it is rather that the participants of the assault agree to see what is achieved in the end.

What’s new in Payday 3?

payday 3 It is a renewal of the franchise, since it already uses the Unreal Engine, its game mechanics extend to when you are not wearing the mask, there are universal adjustments in the game, NPCs with more interaction, destruction of environments, more game phases during each mission, skill trees and other options.

Usually, the cycle of each mission in payday 3 It is assembling your team, choosing your loadout and abilities, planning, then stealthily starting the mission and then choosing how you are going to overcome each obstacle. The joke is that you take the loot, level up and complete the different tasks to advance the game. It is not the eighth wonder, but it is one that will keep you entertained.

Source: Deep Silver

During matches, the first thing you notice is that the stealth mechanics have been greatly extended. Hostage management has also evolved a lot, since you can also search for and negotiate them. Also the handling of the shots and the offenses feel new and improved. All this has the only reason that you really feel like you are in a robbery like in the movies.

Thanks to all these adjustments, the series innovates and seeks to refresh the experience of the players, especially those of the installed base, because they are the ones who make up the community and keep the game alive on the different platforms where it is available.

And how does Payday 3 work?

Play payday 3, at least in this experience prior to its release, turned out to be really entertaining. Although it is worth having played the previous installments to have a better idea of ​​what awaits you, arriving blank is not bad either, especially if you pay attention to all the alerts and options that the game gives you.

Be careful, it is not about the experience being lived automatically. Stealth is key, a key part of the beginning and from there continue so that you can overcome all the challenges that are put in front of you. Now, what is worth admitting is that it is not the same to rob a bank alone than as a team. That’s why the emphasis is on going with your friends and putting together a plan to get past the guards and then the waves of cops.

Source: Deep Silver

The combat can feel very overwhelming, because it is really the full length of the law and it is very difficult to deal with so many criminal hunters who then come after you like bombers against a demonstration. It is very important to follow the rhythm of all the actions, because it is likely that right in the most important part you will hit a wall if they catch you escaping.

Fun is guaranteed and you will surely want to overcome all the obstacles that come your way, especially when the most difficult moment of all arrives, which is when you escape with the loot. The development work behind the Starbreeze team is noticeable and they wanted to refresh the face of a franchise whose players enjoy from start to finish.

Excited? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news at Google news.

(Visited 18 times, 18 visits today)