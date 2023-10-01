Starbreeze plans to continue with the support of Payday 3starting from the next period with theadding new heists and missions various to enrich the basic contents, all without providing a Battle Passas often happens in games of this genre.
Starbreeze’s Global Brand Director, Almir Listo, along with lead producer Andreas Penninger confirmed in a recent developer livestream that new heists have already been in the works for Payday 3 for some time and will be released soon, within a support plan quite busy.
However, this constant addition of content will not be included in a Battle Pass, therefore the classic progressive structure of content with rewards to be unlocked for free or paid based on progress in the game is not foreseen.
An ever-expanding game
What Starbreeze has in mind therefore seems closer to the classic support for a game of this type, strongly based on multiplayer. It will therefore be a matter of periodically publishing new content to add to the basic ones.
This should avoid the usual compulsive mechanics that can arise from online multiplayer battle pass games, instead following a more normal, classic-style pace of gameplay. For the moment, there is one patch scheduled for October 5thwaiting to see the changes this will bring.
To learn more about the game, we refer you to the review of Payday 3, published a few days ago on these pages, while we remind you that, after the technical problems at launch, the developers took into consideration the idea of allowing offline play.
#Payday #missions #coming #Battle #Pass #planned