Starbreeze plans to continue with the support of Payday 3starting from the next period with theadding new heists and missions various to enrich the basic contents, all without providing a Battle Passas often happens in games of this genre.

Starbreeze’s Global Brand Director, Almir Listo, along with lead producer Andreas Penninger confirmed in a recent developer livestream that new heists have already been in the works for Payday 3 for some time and will be released soon, within a support plan quite busy.

However, this constant addition of content will not be included in a Battle Pass, therefore the classic progressive structure of content with rewards to be unlocked for free or paid based on progress in the game is not foreseen.