Starbreeze Studios explained how i Season Pass and the microtransactions Of Paydays 3 after the controversy over the requirement to always be online required of players, which made fears for the worst.

In-game purchases

Payday 3 will have cosmetic microtransactions and season passes

The official FAQ of the game, updated for the occasion, explains that there will be two types of Season Pass in Pay Day 3: the Silver one, which will give the first six months of DLCs, i.e. two heists, 2 tailor packs and two weapon packs. The Gold Season Pass, on the other hand, will allow you to download DLC for one year, i.e. 4 robberies, 4 tailor packages and four weapon packages.

Microtransactions will instead allow you to spend real money to buy Payday Credits, which will be used to make purchases cosmetic itemsi.e. that they will only affect the appearance of the characters and not the gameplay.

In short, it seems that Starbreeze has chosen to follow a fairly common economic model for multiplayer games live service. The crux of the requirement of always having to be connected to the internet remains, also applied to the single player campaign. It must be said that Payday 2 has become famous as an online game, so it is likely that the community that follows it and awaits the third chapter is mainly interested in that. The single player, in this case, seems to be more of an extra than the main experience offered by the game.

For the rest, we remind you that Payday 3 is in development for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X / S and will be available starting September 21, 2023.