PayDay 3’s matchmaking issues have been fixed, developer Starbreeze has announced.

In a new release, the developer stated scheduled maintenance had successfully addressed the server issues that plagued Payday 3’s launch and prevented players from actually being able to play the game. Starbreeze said matchmaking is now “stable” and has “good performance”.

In addition, the developer has said it will now “intensify” Payday 3’s commercial activities, having put these on pause as it tried to sort out those matchmaking issues. This will include an update, due early this month, that will see “200+” quality of life improvements added across platforms.



Here is a summary of what Payday 3 players can expect in the coming months:

October: 200+ QoL-improvements for all platforms

QoL-improvements, new content and new functionality Winter 2023: The DLC “Syntax Error” on sale (included in Silver and Gold Edition)

In addition to the above, Starbreeze said it will also be launching platform-specific updates.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank our players for the patience they have shown us. Our community is the engine that drives both our games and our company forward,” Starbreeze CEO Tobias Sjögren said in a statement shared with Eurogamer.

“I don’t really need to repeat that this was not the start we wanted, but at the same time, our business model is a marathon and not a sprint and we will tirelessly continue to build Payday 3 bigger and better to deliver the greatest possible value for our players.”









Soon after Payday 3’s release, the studio said it had been left “disappointed” by how the company’s latest launch had gone.

At this time, Starbreeze placed a fair amount of the blame on a third-party matchmaking partner. This prompted the developer to state it will look into “evaluating a new partner for matchmaking services” in the future. It also plans to find a way to make “Payday 3 less dependent on online services” as part of its long-term plans for the series.