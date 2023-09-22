The launch of Payday 3 met several Technical Problems which also prevented various players from being able to access the game correctly, considering that the server problems had a big impact on the organization of online games, for this reason the CEO of Starbreeze has decided to apologize with the players.

With the’server infrastructure which was unable to properly support the workload, the developers had to take action and try to fix the situation, even if the technical problems seem to continue for Payday 3 even in these hours.

For this reason Tobias Sjögrenthe CEO of Starbreeze, wanted to write a message on X to apologize to the players for what happened, explaining that the situation got out of hand but that it will still be readjusted as soon as possible in a stable manner.