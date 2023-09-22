The launch of Payday 3 met several Technical Problems which also prevented various players from being able to access the game correctly, considering that the server problems had a big impact on the organization of online games, for this reason the CEO of Starbreeze has decided to apologize with the players.
With the’server infrastructure which was unable to properly support the workload, the developers had to take action and try to fix the situation, even if the technical problems seem to continue for Payday 3 even in these hours.
For this reason Tobias Sjögrenthe CEO of Starbreeze, wanted to write a message on X to apologize to the players for what happened, explaining that the situation got out of hand but that it will still be readjusted as soon as possible in a stable manner.
Starbreeze is committed to correcting problems
“We are sorry that the infrastructure didn’t hold up as we expected, although it is practically impossible to be able to prepare well for any scenario,” said Sjögren.
“We should be able to do better,” he added, reporting that work is underway to reinforce the platform and ensure a matchmaking working, given that the procedure encountered several problems in the first hours between long waits and instability of online matches.
“We are confident in saying that we are now on the right path to returning to full strength,” so the right countermeasures should have been taken to ensure the stability of the system at this point.
In fact, Payday 3 has already received many negative reviews on Steam, but this is also for other reasons regarding some controversial choices made by the developers.
#Payday #launch #problematic #Starbreeze #apologizes #players