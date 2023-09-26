Payday 3 It has become one of the worst rated games on Steam. There was great anticipation for the release of Payday 3, the new installment of the popular first-person shooter franchise. But what fans of Payday They saw it was a chaotic and disappointing launch. Set a few years after the events of Payday 2, Payday 3 brings back Dallas, Chains, Wolf, Hoxton and Joy, with Pearl as the newest addition to the team.

Right now Payday 3 now has “Mostly Negative” reviews on Steam. At the time of writing this, Payday 3 It has 25,387 reviews, of which 22,165 are negative. Since its launch, players of Payday 3 have experienced matchmaking issues that prevent them from playing cooperatively or even solo.

There are complaints about long wait times to play. With constant server issues and the controversial always-online requirement in Payday 3joining a heist has become an almost impossible task for players. Payday 3 has had many technical issues since early access, including faulty matchmaking.

In the days following the launch, Starbreeze addressed the growing issues and confirmed that the team was working to fix the functionality. The fixes were released, but were short-lived, as the servers Payday 3 They faced even more problems waiting for a solution. With the poor reception of Payday 3 in SteamStarbreeze’s FPS has become one of the 100 worst rated games on the platform Valve.

The game ranks twenty-sixth on a list that includes the controversial redfall from Arkane Studios, and other 2023 releases like Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, NBA 2K24 and Overwatch 2. While they lament the difficulties in playing Payday 3, one of the main requests from players is the inclusion of an offline mode. That way, even with the server and matchmaking issues, players of Payday 3 They could at least play the heists alone.

Starbreeze indicated that it is considering introducing an offline mode, but is still working to stabilize matchmaking. Payday 3. The players of Payday 3 They can only hope that the developers resolve the growing pile of problems, so they can finally enjoy one of the most anticipated shooters of 2023.

Payday 3 is now available for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Via: GameRant

Editor’s note: The truth is that I don’t believe anything from Starbreeze, it can’t be that a week has passed since the problems started and things still don’t show the slightest improvement. Why not enable solo play while you fix your server downtime? Only the developers know that.