The first, short, teaser trailer of Payday 3 was finally published by Starbreeze Studios And Prime Mattersand inside it was announced when the first gameplay will be shown.

The total duration of the video is more or less than 20 seconds, of which only 3 do not show simple writing. In addition to the various logos, information much awaited by fans of the series is shown, namely the release period of the first gameplay videos of the game. These will arrive at an unspecified time next summer. since theE3 of this year has been canceled, it is plausible that the gameplay will be shown in one of the many showcases that will be held in its place.

Literally nothing is currently known about Payday 3except that it will be published in the course of 2023as also confirmed by the developers on Steam. Announced in the now distant 2021, we know that the third chapter of the series focused on robberies will see the player move within themed settings Hollywood, but it is the only known detail. At the beginning of the year it was then confirmed that a television adaptation of the series would be in development, but no details or official release date are known about it either.