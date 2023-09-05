Following Payday 3’s closed beta in August, developer Starbreeze has announced a three-day “technical open beta” for its co-op heist follow-up – running from this Friday, 8th-11th September – ahead of this month’s launch.

The goal, once again is to stress test Payday 3’s ready for its 21st September arrival on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, only this time Starbreeze is throwing open the doors to anyone that fancies getting stuck in – as long as they’re on Xbox Series X/S or Steam.

As for what’ll be available this time around, it’s very much the same story as before; the Payday series’ clown-masked original quartet – Dallas, Hoxton, Chains and Wolf – will all be playable in the No Rest for the Wicked bank heist, which can be played either stealthily or a-blazing guns, depending on your whims.



Ian has a good old nose at Payday 3.Watch on YouTube

Additionally, all difficulties will be playable in Payday 3’s technical open beta, with a level cap set at Infamy Level 22 and and Weapon Level Progression of 8.

Xbox players eager to get involved in the technical open beta can do so via the Xbox Insider Hub App, while Steam players can access will want to point themselves towards Payday 3’s Steam page from this Friday, 8th September.

Payday 3 launches for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and Steam on 21st September, and you can see what Eurogamer’s Ian Higton thought of the whole thing elsewhere on the site.