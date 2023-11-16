As can be easily understood, Payday 3 It’s not going very well. However, it was she who put it down in black and white Embracer Group in its latest financial report, where it talks about performance below expectations due in particular to a bug with the external matchmaking software which alienated some of the players and led to a less than positive reception of the title. In reality, the problems of progression, the lack of content and others should also be highlighted, but we can be satisfied.

In short, despite the 3.1 million players attracted in September, Payday 3 is currently not really considered a success.