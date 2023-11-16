As can be easily understood, Payday 3 It’s not going very well. However, it was she who put it down in black and white Embracer Group in its latest financial report, where it talks about performance below expectations due in particular to a bug with the external matchmaking software which alienated some of the players and led to a less than positive reception of the title. In reality, the problems of progression, the lack of content and others should also be highlighted, but we can be satisfied.
In short, despite the 3.1 million players attracted in September, Payday 3 is currently not really considered a success.
Be that as it may, Embracer has good expectations for Payday 3: “We expect it to contribute positively to the 2023/24 financial year, but below management expectations, due to a less brilliant launch than expected in which an error related to the matchmaking externally influenced the players’ experience.”
In fact Payday 3 hasn’t been a very lucky title, at least so far. The first major patch, which fixed many of the game’s issues, arrived after being delayed multiple times. In the meantime, Starbreeze Studios is working on a free update that should introduce new content.
