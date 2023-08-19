Paydays 3 was added to 1.5 million wish lists on Steam and could become an instant hit upon launch. After all, we are talking about the sequel to a beloved title, which over the years has reached millions of players all over the world.

The X @EmbracerInvest account reported the news. Confirmation of the same came from Embracer Group and from the development studio starbreeze, who also revealed that the figure has grown by one million units since January. It is natural that it happened, given that in the meantime the game has finally been shown to the public, after years of development and rumors about it.

The growth in interest in Payday 3 has been huge in recent months. Whereas it will be a live servicecould become a big blow for the publisher and development studio, furthermore pulling Starbreeze definitively out of the crisis it had fallen into in recent years.