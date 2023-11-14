Developer Starbreeze is bringing two of its ‘classic’ Payday 2 heists to Payday 3 as part of a free update.

The update, which is scheduled for later this month, will include two ‘Legacy Heists’ from Payday 2.

The heists in question are Cook off and Turbid Station. Starbreeze says their arrival will allow players to “relive the thrill and excitement” of the previous game’s heists, but with a slight reimagining and improved gameplay.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

7 Ways Payday 3 Gameplay Will Turn Up The HEAT!Watch on YouTube

In addition to these Legacy Heists, the upcoming update will also include a variety of other perks and flourishes, such as a new skill line, brand new first person interaction animations, two new tracks from Gustavo Coutinho and “more than 200 additional bug fixes and improvements”.

You can find more details on what’s coming in Payday 3’s upcoming update below:

Two Legacy Heists (Cook Off and Turbid Station)

The Transporter skill line

Brand new first person interaction animations

Weapon inspection animations

Added Infamy Points to heist payouts

The “Under Wraps” mask

The “Compact7 Lycan” preset weapon

New music by composer Gustavo Coutinho

Optimization improvements

200+ bug fixes and many balancing and quality of life improvements

Starbreeze has said it will share more on this update, including I assume a current release date, closer to its launch. We will keep you posted.



Image credit: starbreeze

It is fair to say Payday 3 didn’t have the best of launches.

Almost as soon as it was released in September, the game was plagued with matchmaking issues and online-only requirements. Meanwhile, its first promised ‘big’ patch received several delays, before finally going live earlier this month.

Starbreeze apologized for its silence during these delays, stating “we see your frustration and anger, and we can assure you this is not a situation we want to be in.”

It then said the team was “working hard on a game that will be supported for years to come and make Payday 3 the new criminal dawn!”