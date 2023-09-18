The launch of Payday 3 is scheduled for September 21, 2023 but those who purchased the Gold or the Silver Edition will be able to start robbing banks in the loudest and most spectacular way possible from today, September 18th, thanks to thethree-day early access included in these editions.

Where the Standard edition can be purchased at the price of 39.99 euros or usable within the PC and Xbox Game Pass catalogue, the Silver Edition it can be purchased at the price of 69.99 and includes, in addition to early access, the 6-month Season Pass and the “Dark Sterling Mask”.

There Gold Edition instead it is sold for 89.99 euros and includes all the bonuses mentioned previously, with the addition of another 6 months of Season Pass, the “Skull Mask of Freedom” and the “Golden Slate Gloves”.

We also point out that theupgrade to the Gold Edition for 59.99 euros. This could prove to be an interesting option for Game Pass subscribers, as it allows you to get all the bonuses, including early access, without purchasing the base game, reducing the total investment.