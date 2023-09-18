The launch of Payday 3 is scheduled for September 21, 2023 but those who purchased the Gold or the Silver Edition will be able to start robbing banks in the loudest and most spectacular way possible from today, September 18th, thanks to thethree-day early access included in these editions.
Where the Standard edition can be purchased at the price of 39.99 euros or usable within the PC and Xbox Game Pass catalogue, the Silver Edition it can be purchased at the price of 69.99 and includes, in addition to early access, the 6-month Season Pass and the “Dark Sterling Mask”.
There Gold Edition instead it is sold for 89.99 euros and includes all the bonuses mentioned previously, with the addition of another 6 months of Season Pass, the “Skull Mask of Freedom” and the “Golden Slate Gloves”.
We also point out that theupgrade to the Gold Edition for 59.99 euros. This could prove to be an interesting option for Game Pass subscribers, as it allows you to get all the bonuses, including early access, without purchasing the base game, reducing the total investment.
We previewed Payday 3
Payday 3 will include at launch eight heists and six playable characters, featuring the return of Dallas, Hoxton, Wolf and Chains from previous games and the entrance of Pearl and Joy. There will be more content after launch, with the first of four paid DLCs, Syntax Error, arriving in winter 2023.
If you prefer to start playing on September 21st, to pass the time we suggest you read our review of Payday 3 in which we robbed banks in the company of the developers.
